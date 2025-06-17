Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Trump was due to leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada later on Monday, a day early, due to the Middle East situation, the White House said. Fox News reported he would convene his National Security Council.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump's early departure from the G7 was positive, given the immediate objective was to get Israel and Iran to agree to a ceasefire that the U.S. had proposed.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions. And I think this is a very good thing," Macron told reporters. "So now we need to see what the stakeholders will do."

Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran early on Tuesday. Air defences were also activated in Natanz, home to key nuclear installations 320 km (200 miles) away, the Asriran news website reported.

A White House aide said it was not true that the US was attacking Iran. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, while adding the US would defend its assets in the region.

In Israel, air raid sirens wailed in Tel Aviv after midnight, and an explosion was heard as Iranian missiles targeted the country again.