Israel under missile attack, Iran says all options open after US strikes

Hours after Trump dramatically escalated Middle East tensions by sending B-2 bombers to Iran, the Israeli military warned people to seek cover from a barrage that appeared heavier than the Iranian salvoes fired in the past few days.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas, calling the US strikes a "grave violation" of the UN charter, international law and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people," Araqchi posted on X.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said it would not allow development of its “national industry” to be stopped, and an Iranian state television commentator said every US citizen or military member in the region would be a legitimate target.

Israel's ambulance service said at least 16 people were hurt in the morning barrage.

Air raid sirens sounded across most of the country, sending millions of people to safe rooms and bomb shelters as explosions rang out and missile interceptions were seen above Jerusalem and in other parts of the country.

It was not immediately clear how many missiles had pierced Israel's air defence systems, but police confirmed at least three impact sites in residential areas in central and northern Israel.

Video from Israel's commercial hub, Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa, further north, showed rescue teams combing through debris, apartments reduced to rubble, mangled cars along a street filled with debris and medics evacuating injured people from a row of blown out houses.