Venice set for opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

According to Krungthep Turakij, which compiled information from multiple sources, the couple's wedding is set to take place in Venice, Italy – often dubbed the "city of canals."
While the exact venue remains undisclosed, several possible locations have been reported by various outlets:
Although the exact dates remain unconfirmed, several media outlets report that the three-day celebration may be held from June 24–26, while others suggest it will take place between June 26–29. The wedding budget is rumoured to range from over $10 million to as high as $25 million – nearly 900 million baht.
According to an insider, the couple had originally planned to marry during the winter in Aspen, Colorado, the famed ski town in the United States. However, the event was postponed due to delays in finalising their prenuptial agreement.
Bezos’s previous divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, after 25 years of marriage, ranks among the most expensive in history. Scott walked away with Amazon shares worth over $38 billion, or approximately 1.25 trillion baht.
As a result, Bezos’s legal team reportedly spent several months drafting a watertight prenuptial contract to ensure no loopholes ahead of his second marriage.
As for the bride-to-be, Sánchez is pulling out all the stops. Reports say she has prepared 27 different outfits, with help from Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, in selecting her bridal couture.
The wedding dress is expected to be from Dolce & Gabbana or Oscar de la Renta. She will also be wearing a 30-carat pink diamond engagement ring, which Bezos had hidden under her pillow before proposing.
The couple have reportedly booked nearly every room at some of Venice’s most iconic luxury hotels, including the Aman Venice, Belmond Cipriani, Gritti Palace, St Regis, and Hotel Danieli.
The Aman Venice and Belmond Cipriani are considered among the most luxurious hotels in the city, with nightly rates starting around 60,000–80,000 baht, and suites going for up to 250,000 baht per night.
The guest list is no less glittering, with expected attendees including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Queen Rania of Jordan. There are even rumours that US President Donald Trump may make an appearance.
In short, this wedding will offer guests more than just a stay in opulent rooms – they’ll be sleeping amidst the history and artistry of Venice itself.
While the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez may be the most glamorous event on the global social calendar, not everyone in Venice is celebrating.
Local residents have launched a campaign under the slogan “No Space for Bezos”, hanging large protest banners on the Rialto Bridge and other historic sites around the city. To them, the lavish ceremony represents a symbol of inequality and excess in a city already sinking.
Tommaso Cacciari, a leading protest organiser, declared: “Venice is not a billionaire’s playground.”
The protesters are reportedly planning to block canals, streets, and shuttle boats, using small vessels, banners, and even water guns in a peaceful show of defiance.
Beyond the spectacle, environmental concerns are mounting. Locals are alarmed by the presence of Bezos’s superyacht Koru, which they fear could disrupt the fragile Venetian Lagoon.
They are also worried about the massive water consumption expected for a multi-day event during a summer season often plagued by drought.
One protester summed up the sentiment: “We need homes, hospitals, and public transport — not champagne on yachts.”
On the other side, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Veneto governor Luca Zaia have defended the event, saying it would generate millions of euros in revenue for the city. They insisted that local workers were hired and that organisers are taking care to minimise disruption to residents.
Still, the backlash continues online, with many comparing the wedding to “Hollywood taking over the city”, indifferent to the fact that Venice’s ancient and culturally significant landmarks are being turned into mere backdrops for a billionaire's fairytale wedding.