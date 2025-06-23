Venice set for opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

The couple have reportedly booked nearly every room at some of Venice’s most iconic luxury hotels, including the Aman Venice, Belmond Cipriani, Gritti Palace, St Regis, and Hotel Danieli.

The Aman Venice and Belmond Cipriani are considered among the most luxurious hotels in the city, with nightly rates starting around 60,000–80,000 baht, and suites going for up to 250,000 baht per night.

The guest list is no less glittering, with expected attendees including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Queen Rania of Jordan. There are even rumours that US President Donald Trump may make an appearance.

In short, this wedding will offer guests more than just a stay in opulent rooms – they’ll be sleeping amidst the history and artistry of Venice itself.

Venetians protest Bezos–Sánchez wedding

While the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez may be the most glamorous event on the global social calendar, not everyone in Venice is celebrating.

Local residents have launched a campaign under the slogan “No Space for Bezos”, hanging large protest banners on the Rialto Bridge and other historic sites around the city. To them, the lavish ceremony represents a symbol of inequality and excess in a city already sinking.

Tommaso Cacciari, a leading protest organiser, declared: “Venice is not a billionaire’s playground.”

The protesters are reportedly planning to block canals, streets, and shuttle boats, using small vessels, banners, and even water guns in a peaceful show of defiance.

Beyond the spectacle, environmental concerns are mounting. Locals are alarmed by the presence of Bezos’s superyacht Koru, which they fear could disrupt the fragile Venetian Lagoon.

They are also worried about the massive water consumption expected for a multi-day event during a summer season often plagued by drought.

One protester summed up the sentiment: “We need homes, hospitals, and public transport — not champagne on yachts.”

On the other side, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and Veneto governor Luca Zaia have defended the event, saying it would generate millions of euros in revenue for the city. They insisted that local workers were hired and that organisers are taking care to minimise disruption to residents.

Still, the backlash continues online, with many comparing the wedding to “Hollywood taking over the city”, indifferent to the fact that Venice’s ancient and culturally significant landmarks are being turned into mere backdrops for a billionaire's fairytale wedding.