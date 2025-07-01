Hong Kong launches \'International Organisation for Mediation\'

Hong Kong held a signing ceremony for the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) and the Global Forum on International Mediation on Monday (May 30).
Representatives from 33 countries, along with senior officials from over 50 countries and various international organisations, including the United Nations, attended as witnesses.
Wang Yi, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the convention on behalf of China as the first country to do so. He stated that the establishment of IOMed marks a significant step in finding non-violent solutions to international conflicts and highlights global cooperation in upholding the rule of law and peaceful coexistence.
The headquarters of IOMed will be located in Hong Kong, which is seen as a model city for resolving international issues through peaceful means. Wang Yi further emphasized that Hong Kong's strong and reliable legal system makes it an ideal location to serve as a global mediation hub.
John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for choosing Hong Kong as the headquarters for this new organisation. He also thanked the countries that trusted Hong Kong's potential, noting that Hong Kong's common law system, widely recognised internationally, coupled with its wealth of legal and dispute resolution experts, positions the city as a leading destination for arbitration in Asia.
On the afternoon of the same day, the Global Forum on International Mediation was held, with leaders from over 20 countries and global organisations discussing the role of mediation in resolving conflicts, both between nations and in investment and trade disputes. The focus was on how negotiations and mutual understanding are key to achieving peace.
During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hong Kong and Cambodia, with Hong Kong's Justice Secretary, Paul Lam, and Cambodia's Minister of Commerce, Cham Nimol, agreeing to collaborate on preventing and resolving disputes constructively.
IOMed aims to serve as a hub for mediating international disputes in politics, economics, and trade, without relying on litigation or the use of force. It represents a new global mechanism to promote cooperation and sustainable peace.
Once the countries that signed the convention ratify it, IOMed will be officially established and is expected to begin operations by the end of this year or early next year.
The organisation will offer friendly, flexible, efficient, and cost-effective mediation services to countries and organisations worldwide, further cementing Hong Kong's role as a "global dispute resolution hub."