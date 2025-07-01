Hong Kong launches \'International Organisation for Mediation\'

Hong Kong held a signing ceremony for the establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) and the Global Forum on International Mediation on Monday (May 30).

Representatives from 33 countries, along with senior officials from over 50 countries and various international organisations, including the United Nations, attended as witnesses.

Wang Yi, China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the convention on behalf of China as the first country to do so. He stated that the establishment of IOMed marks a significant step in finding non-violent solutions to international conflicts and highlights global cooperation in upholding the rule of law and peaceful coexistence.