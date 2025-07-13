Trump intensifies trade war with threat of 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico

She also said while the EU will continue to work towards a trade agreement, it "will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required."

Mexico's economy ministry said Saturday it was informed that the US would send a letter during a meeting on Friday with US officials.

"We mentioned at the roundtable that it was unfair treatment and that we did not agree," the ministry's statement said.

RATE FOR MEXICO LOWER THAN FOR CANADA

Mexico's proposed tariff level is lower than Canada's 35%, with both letters citing fentanyl flows, even though government data shows the amount of the drug seized at the Mexican border is significantly higher than at the Canadian border.

"Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT what Mexico has done is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels, who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground," Trump wrote.

China is the main source of the chemicals used to make the opioid fentanyl. According to US authorities, only 0.2% of all fentanyl seized in the US comes from across the Canadian border, while the vast majority originates from the US-Mexico border.

Mexico sends more than 80% of its total exported goods to the U.S., and free trade with its northern neighbour drove Mexico to become the top US trading partner in 2023.

The EU had initially hoped to strike a comprehensive trade agreement, but more recently had scaled back its ambitions and shifted toward securing a broader framework deal similar to the one Britain brokered, which leaves details to be negotiated.

The bloc is under conflicting pressures as powerhouse Germany urged a quick deal to safeguard its industry, while other EU members, such as France, have said EU negotiators should not cave into a one-sided deal on U.S. terms.

Bernd Lange, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee, said Brussels should enact countermeasures as soon as Monday. "This is a slap in the face for the negotiations. This is no way to deal with a key trading partner," Lange told Reuters.

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, said Trump's letter raised the risk of retaliatory moves by the EU similar to the flare-up between the US and China that rattled financial markets.

"U.S. and Chinese tariffs went up together, and they came back down again. Not all the way down, but still down together," he said.

Trump's cascade of tariff orders since returning to the White House has begun generating tens of billions of dollars a month in new revenue for the US government. US customs duties revenue topped $100 billion in the federal fiscal year through June, according to US Treasury data on Friday.

The tariffs have also strained diplomatic relationships with some of the closest US partners.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said last week that Japan needed to lessen its dependence on the US. The fight over tariffs has also prompted Canada and some European allies to reexamine their security dependence on Washington, with some looking to purchase non-US weapons systems.

Reuters

