Japan rocked by 19 earthquakes in one day, red weather alert issued

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a maximum seismic intensity of 3 in one instance, with the remaining tremors being lighter. There have been no reports of damage or tsunami warnings related to this series of earthquakes.

Japan experienced a total of 19 earthquakes in a single day, with epicentres located near the Tokara Islands, Miyakojima Island, the Aleutian Islands, and offshore areas east of the Osumi Peninsula.

Latest Earthquake Information from Japan:

Date and Time: July 17, 2.20pm

Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 2.9
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1

Date and Time: July 17, 1.58pm

Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.0
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1

Date and Time: July 17, 1.47pm
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.3
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 2

Date and Time: July 17, 10.06am
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.3
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 3

Date and Time: July 17, 3.17am
Location: Sea near Miyakojima Island
Magnitude: 3.9
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1

Summary:

From 0.00am to 4.27pm on July 17, 2025, Japan experienced a total of 19 earthquakes. Currently, no coastal tsunami warnings have been issued.

Japan issues red weather alert 

A red weather warning has been issued in Japan, with authorities urging the elderly and other vulnerable groups to seek shelter from hazardous areas.

Weather Alerts:

Shikoku region: Warning issued on July 17, 6.22pm

Kochi (central): Warning issued on July 17, 5.04pm – heavy rainfall and flood risk for Sasaki, Ino, and Kobe cities

Gifu (Minou area): Warning issued on July 17, 6.20pm – covering Gifu, Yamagata, Motosu, Kaizu, Ibikawa, Ono, Seki, Minou, and Gujo cities.

 

