Japan rocked by 19 earthquakes in one day, red weather alert issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a maximum seismic intensity of 3 in one instance, with the remaining tremors being lighter. There have been no reports of damage or tsunami warnings related to this series of earthquakes.

Japan experienced a total of 19 earthquakes in a single day, with epicentres located near the Tokara Islands, Miyakojima Island, the Aleutian Islands, and offshore areas east of the Osumi Peninsula.