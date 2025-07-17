Japan rocked by 19 earthquakes in one day, red weather alert issued

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a maximum seismic intensity of 3 in one instance, with the remaining tremors being lighter. There have been no reports of damage or tsunami warnings related to this series of earthquakes.
Japan experienced a total of 19 earthquakes in a single day, with epicentres located near the Tokara Islands, Miyakojima Island, the Aleutian Islands, and offshore areas east of the Osumi Peninsula.
Latest Earthquake Information from Japan:
Date and Time: July 17, 2.20pm
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 2.9
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1
Date and Time: July 17, 1.58pm
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.0
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1
Date and Time: July 17, 1.47pm
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.3
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 2
Date and Time: July 17, 10.06am
Location: Sea near the Tokara Islands
Magnitude: 3.3
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 3
Date and Time: July 17, 3.17am
Location: Sea near Miyakojima Island
Magnitude: 3.9
Maximum Seismic Intensity: 1
Summary:
From 0.00am to 4.27pm on July 17, 2025, Japan experienced a total of 19 earthquakes. Currently, no coastal tsunami warnings have been issued.
Japan issues red weather alert
A red weather warning has been issued in Japan, with authorities urging the elderly and other vulnerable groups to seek shelter from hazardous areas.
Weather Alerts:
Shikoku region: Warning issued on July 17, 6.22pm
Kochi (central): Warning issued on July 17, 5.04pm – heavy rainfall and flood risk for Sasaki, Ino, and Kobe cities
Gifu (Minou area): Warning issued on July 17, 6.20pm – covering Gifu, Yamagata, Motosu, Kaizu, Ibikawa, Ono, Seki, Minou, and Gujo cities.