South Korea raids Unification Church in probe tied to ex-first lady

South Korean investigators on Friday raided the Unification Church’s HQ as part of a widening corruption probe involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee. The operation, which included searches of the church’s Gapyeong compound and Seoul office, marks a fresh blow to the controversial group following its links to the 2023 assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe.

Police seized documents and files related to allegations that the church bribed Kim after her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected president in 2022.

A former church official is accused of giving luxury items, via a broker known as Monk Gunjin, in hopes of securing government favours, including for a Cambodian project and a bid to acquire YTN TV.