South Korea raids Unification Church in probe tied to ex-first lady

South Korean investigators on Friday raided the Unification Church’s HQ as part of a widening corruption probe involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee. The operation, which included searches of the church’s Gapyeong compound and Seoul office, marks a fresh blow to the controversial group following its links to the 2023 assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe.
Police seized documents and files related to allegations that the church bribed Kim after her husband, Yoon Suk-yeol, was elected president in 2022.
A former church official is accused of giving luxury items, via a broker known as Monk Gunjin, in hopes of securing government favours, including for a Cambodian project and a bid to acquire YTN TV.
Monk Gunjin, a spiritual advisor to Kim, faces charges of influence-peddling. Investigators also found a shrine to Japan’s sun goddess in his temple, prompting questions over pro-Japan bias within the former presidential circle.
Further allegations involve church leader Han Hak-ja, widow of founder Sun Myung-moon, who is accused of gambling away millions in Las Vegas and has been barred from leaving the country. A leaked recording suggests a politician tipped off church officials about the probe.
The Unification Church, now embroiled in internal conflict over succession, has cut ties with the accused official. In Japan, the church’s branch was ordered dissolved earlier this year after being blamed for bankrupting families through coercive donations, claims it denies.
Kim Keon-hee is currently facing 16 charges, including bribery and stock manipulation. On Friday, two executives from Sambu Engineering were arrested over alleged share price rigging linked to Ukraine reconstruction claims promoted with Kim’s backing. President Yoon was indicted Saturday on additional charges related to a brief martial law declaration.