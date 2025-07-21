Colombian Independence Day and Diplomatic Relations with Thailand

Although full independence was not achieved until 1819, the events of July 20 are recognized as the beginning of Colombia’s path to sovereignty. This day is celebrated not only in Colombia but around the world, with parties held in cities globally, thanks to the widespread Colombian diaspora.

Thailand and Colombia: A Strong Partnership



In 2024, Thailand and Colombia also celebrate the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, which were formally established on April 20, 1979. Over the years, the two countries have developed a solid partnership, marked by regular exchanges and increasing cooperation. To commemorate the milestone, the foreign ministers of both nations exchanged congratulatory messages, affirming their commitment to strengthening ties.

Cultural and Diplomatic Exchange



Thailand showcased its traditional "Khon" performance at the Cali International Dance Biennial in Colombia in November 2023, underscoring the ongoing cultural exchange. Thailand maintains diplomatic ties with Colombia through its embassy in Lima and an honorary consulate in Bogotá. Meanwhile, Colombia reopened its embassy in Bangkok in 2013 and has an honorary consulate in Chiang Rai.

Political and Economic Cooperation



The two nations have established a bilateral consultation mechanism, with the most recent session held virtually in July 2021. Economically, Colombia is Thailand’s 8th largest trading partner in Latin America, with a total trade value of $304.84 million in 2023. Thailand exports rubber products, machinery, and automobiles to Colombia, while importing jewelry, chemicals, and metal ores, with Thailand maintaining a trade surplus of $101.73 million.