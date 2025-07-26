The clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers have been ongoing for some time now.

The key issue in this event lies in the fact that both the Thai and Cambodian governments claim they did not initiate the shooting. This is a crucial point that requires investigation.

Another important point: Why did Cambodia, under Hun Sen’s command, use heavy weapons to attack Thai civilian targets? This act escalates the conflict and may qualify as a war crime.

Especially when the civilian targets in Thailand are seen as violations of international war principles and international criminal law.

Furthermore, Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Thai Armed Forces, stated (on July 25, 2025) that Thailand strongly condemns Cambodia’s continued long-range attacks on civilian targets, which include towns, hospitals, and schools — acts of brutality that have killed and injured many innocent people without justification.

Based on the evidence, it is believed that the Cambodian government, led by Hun Sen, is behind these acts, not only severely violating international humanitarian law but also showing a complete disregard for human life and basic rights.

Intentional attacks on civilians constitute war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The international community must launch an independent and transparent investigation to ensure perpetrators are appropriately punished.

Since the fighting began on July 24, the civilian toll has been significant.