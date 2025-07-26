The clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers have been ongoing for some time now.
The key issue in this event lies in the fact that both the Thai and Cambodian governments claim they did not initiate the shooting. This is a crucial point that requires investigation.
Another important point: Why did Cambodia, under Hun Sen’s command, use heavy weapons to attack Thai civilian targets? This act escalates the conflict and may qualify as a war crime.
Especially when the civilian targets in Thailand are seen as violations of international war principles and international criminal law.
Furthermore, Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesperson for the Thai Armed Forces, stated (on July 25, 2025) that Thailand strongly condemns Cambodia’s continued long-range attacks on civilian targets, which include towns, hospitals, and schools — acts of brutality that have killed and injured many innocent people without justification.
Based on the evidence, it is believed that the Cambodian government, led by Hun Sen, is behind these acts, not only severely violating international humanitarian law but also showing a complete disregard for human life and basic rights.
Intentional attacks on civilians constitute war crimes, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The international community must launch an independent and transparent investigation to ensure perpetrators are appropriately punished.
Since the fighting began on July 24, the civilian toll has been significant.
Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, serving as acting Prime Minister, reported after a national security meeting that 11 people have died — 10 civilians and 1 soldier. There were also 28 injuries, including 24 civilians.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin later stated that 12 Thai nationals had died from the conflict, with over 30 injured (as of July 24, 2025).
The longer the conflict continues, the more civilian and military casualties are expected.
Data also shows that the intensity of the clashes has extended into Thai civilian areas, including at least 5 districts in 4 northeastern Thai provinces: Si Sa Ket (Kantharalak), Surin (Kap Choeng and Phanom Dong Rak), Buri Ram (Ban Kruat), and Ubon Ratchathani (Nam Yuen).
Cambodian attacks using multi-barrel rocket launchers (BM-21) have hit Thai civilian areas such as homes, gas stations, and notably Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin.
A video released by the 2nd Army Region shows heavy damage to a convenience store at a PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak, Sisaket, where 6 people died and 10 were injured.
Social media users in Kantharalak also posted photos and videos of homes destroyed by rocket attacks.
Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree stated that the Thai military, backed by the Air Force, continues to operate within strict international rules, focusing only on military targets and avoiding harm to civilians.
However, Cambodia has taken the opposite approach, ruthlessly attacking civilian targets.
These acts are clear violations of the Geneva Conventions, particularly the use of heavy weapons against civilians and historical sites.
“These actions by Cambodia are unacceptable, especially when they harm civilian lives and property not involved in the conflict,” the spokesman said.
War Crimes – What Counts?
A war criminal is someone who violates the laws and customs of war, including:
The importance of war crimes law includes:
The International Criminal Court (ICC) tries individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. It only has jurisdiction over crimes committed after 2002.
Why Did Cambodia Attack Civilians?
It’s hard to believe Hun Sen doesn’t understand what a war crime is. Was this a deliberate strategy to provoke Thailand and bring the border conflict to the international stage?
BBC Thai gathered expert opinions on the escalation:
Vichana Sar, a Cambodian analyst, said the conflict was triggered by Thailand’s refusal to bring 4 disputed sites (Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kro Bei, and Mombei) to the International Court, as Cambodia proposed.
“Thailand is acting like Russia invading Ukraine,” he added.
Thanachet Wisayachon, political scientist at Ubon Ratchathani University, disagreed. He believes Cambodia’s long-time rulers, the Hun family, are deliberately escalating tensions to involve the international community.
He said Cambodia is exploiting the crisis to gain popularity at home and legitimacy abroad, especially as Hun Sen’s son, Hun Manet, faces uncertain leadership.
Matthew Wheeler, from the International Crisis Group, noted that Hun Sen is playing the nationalism card to distract from domestic issues and exploit Thailand’s political disunity.
Veerak Oo, a Cambodian political analyst, said the violence began when Thai forces blocked access to the temples and closed the border, equating it to a declaration of war.
“If you block access entirely, it’s like claiming that territory for yourself,” he said.
Who Benefits from This Conflict?
Veerak Oo believes Cambodia is pushing to internationalise the dispute, hoping global law will favour the smaller nation. Cambodia aims to bring in mediators or appeal to bodies like the United Nations or the International Court of Justice.
“We believe international law is on our side,” he said.
He also pointed out that Thailand’s internal divisions make de-escalation difficult.
In Conclusion
Under Hun Sen, Cambodia’s attacks on civilians could be a calculated move to provoke Thailand and justify international intervention.
But regardless of the outcome, Cambodia must be held accountable before the International Criminal Court.
Was it worth it — to cause such destruction just to bring the Thai-Cambodian border dispute to the world stage?
We’ll have to keep watching closely.