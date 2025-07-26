Thailand Condemns Cambodian Attacks on Civilians, Hospitals

Thailand has strongly condemned Cambodia's "indiscriminate" attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and public facilities, including medical establishments, labelling them clear and severe violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered a statement outlining Bangkok's position.

He highlighted specific breaches, including Article 19 of the First Geneva Convention on the protection of medical units and establishments, and Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention concerning the safeguarding of civilian hospitals.

"Thailand vehemently condemns such inhumane actions, which clearly contravene obligations under the Geneva Conventions," Nikorndej stated.

He confirmed that the Thai government will dispatch a formal letter to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), vehemently denouncing these "severe breaches of international humanitarian law."