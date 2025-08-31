US hikes visa fee to $442, among world’s highest, deepening tourism slump

Official data show international arrivals to the United States dropped 3.1% in July compared with last year, totalling 19.2 million. It marks the fifth monthly decline in 2025, undermining earlier forecasts that inbound visits would finally exceed the pre-pandemic benchmark of 79.4 million.

The additional levy, which takes effect on October 1, will apply to travellers from non-visa waiver nations such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, India and China. Once added, the full cost of a US visa will reach US$442, among the world’s most expensive, according to the US Travel Association.

“Every extra barrier we create in the application process risks cutting travel volumes,” warned Gabe Rizzi, president of global travel management firm Altour. “As the summer winds down, this will become a sharper issue for travel budgets and planning.”