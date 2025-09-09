Thailand’s Buddhist leadership to join global interfaith congress in Kazakhstan

The event will be chaired by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This marks another pivotal moment in the World Fellowship of Buddhists’ ongoing support for the Congress, which has consistently highlighted Kazakhstan’s unique role in advancing interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding.

The Congress, initiated by Kazakhstan in 2003, has evolved into a globally recognised platform for dialogue among religious leaders, political figures, and international organisations. This year’s gathering will be a significant event, welcoming over 100 delegations from nearly 60 countries.

Spiritual leaders from a broad spectrum of faiths, including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and Shintoism, will join prominent scholars and international representatives.

The Congress aims to foster mutual understanding and cooperation among the world’s major religions, reflecting the spirit of unity and peace.