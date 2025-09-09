Thailand’s Buddhist leadership to join global interfaith congress in Kazakhstan

The event will be chaired by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This marks another pivotal moment in the World Fellowship of Buddhists’ ongoing support for the Congress, which has consistently highlighted Kazakhstan’s unique role in advancing interfaith dialogue and peacebuilding.
The Congress, initiated by Kazakhstan in 2003, has evolved into a globally recognised platform for dialogue among religious leaders, political figures, and international organisations. This year’s gathering will be a significant event, welcoming over 100 delegations from nearly 60 countries.
Spiritual leaders from a broad spectrum of faiths, including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism, and Shintoism, will join prominent scholars and international representatives.
The Congress aims to foster mutual understanding and cooperation among the world’s major religions, reflecting the spirit of unity and peace.
Key discussions at the Congress will revolve around topics such as the role of religion in uniting humanity, the importance of spiritual values in the digital era, and collaborative efforts to combat extremism.
Over the years, Congress has been praised for its “soft diplomacy,” becoming a powerful instrument for international dialogue.
Former UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilisations, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, lauded the forum as “a unique model of democratic soft power from which the world can learn.” In the 2022 Congress, Pope Francis participated, and the final declaration was presented to the UN General Assembly, solidifying the event’s global significance.
For Thailand and the global Buddhist community, this upcoming Congress offers a vital opportunity to share the timeless wisdom of Buddhism with the world.
Phallop Thaiarry’s participation underscores Thailand’s leadership in advancing mutual understanding among religions and fostering peace through Buddhist teachings.
Phallop will present on the theme of peace through the principles of Buddhism, reflecting the deep commitment of the Buddhist community, particularly from Thailand, to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.
In addition to the main Congress, the second World Fellowship of Buddhist Youth (WFBY) conference, led by Idanont Thaiarry, will address pressing issues facing young people today.
This conference will focus on the paradox of a shrinking world due to rapid technological advancements, while also acknowledging the growing conflicts these developments have sparked.
As Idanont Thaiarry shared, “As the world becomes smaller through technology, we also witness an increase in conflict. For young people who feel disconnected from religion, the challenge lies in how Buddhism can remain relevant and inspiring without losing its timeless essence.”
The conversation will centre on how Buddhism can continue to connect with and inspire the younger generation in a world that is increasingly defined by technology, conflict, and societal change.
The upcoming Congress presents a pivotal opportunity for Thailand, the Buddhist community, and global religious leaders to come together, share insights, and work towards a more peaceful and unified world.