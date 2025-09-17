Thai Buddhist Leader Advocates for Peace and Meditation at Global Interfaith Summit

The meeting brought together representatives of faiths from across the globe, including a delegation from Thailand led by the World Fellowship of Buddhists (WFB).

Pope Leo XIV calls for solidarity

In his welcoming address, Pope Leo XIV urged participants to see interfaith dialogue not as an option but as a necessity in an era marked by violent conflict. He praised Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hosting the forum, which has become one of the world’s most significant platforms for interreligious exchange.

“Synergy means working together, with one another and with the Divine,” the Pope said. “It reflects the deeper order of reality, your shared existence as members of one human family.”

The pontiff highlighted past milestones of interfaith cooperation, including the 1986 prayer gathering in Assisi convened by Pope John Paul II and the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi.

He reminded participants that faith leaders must stand united in defending human dignity, supporting the poor, and responding to crises such as natural disasters and refugee movements.

“Religion, at its core, is not a source of conflict but a wellspring of healing and reconciliation,” Pope Leo XIV declared.