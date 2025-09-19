iPhone 17 launch sparks overwhelming demand, long waits across Asia

Apple’s launch of the iPhone 17 series sparked overwhelming demand across Asia on its first day of global sales on Friday (September 19), with the Pro models proving particularly popular and pre-orders stretching weeks into the future.
The company officially rolled out the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and its brand-new iPhone Air, marking the most significant design overhaul since 2020, a long-awaited change for devoted fans.
According to Bloomberg, Apple also released a new lineup of devices alongside the iPhone series, including the Apple Watch SE, Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3.
In Asia, launch-day scenes were electric. Demand for the Pro series quickly outstripped supply, leaving walk-in customers in Hong Kong with access only to the iPhone Air, while those seeking the Pro models faced a three-week wait when ordering online.
The situation was echoed in Australia, New Zealand, mainland China, and Singapore, where buyers of the Pro Max faced waits of up to four weeks. Japan stood out as the only major market where customers could still order and receive their devices the following day.
In Thailand, excitement returned in full force as Apple Store ICONSIAM was packed with customers who had pre-ordered the iPhone 17 and arrived early in the morning to collect their devices on launch day.
The lively atmosphere reflected not only the heat surrounding Apple’s latest smartphone but also the enduring loyalty of Thai Apple fans. For many, the experience went beyond simply being among the first to own the new device; it was about immersing themselves in the signature Apple Store culture.
As is tradition, Apple staff lined up at the entrance to applaud and warmly welcome customers before opening the doors, creating a festive sense of community. Once inside, buyers were invited to experience the iPhone 17 and explore Apple’s latest innovations to the fullest, ensuring they could enjoy every new function to its maximum potential.
For the new design, the Pro models return to an aluminium frame with a redesigned back cover, while the iPhone Air breaks away from Apple’s traditional design language, emphasising ultra-thinness as its main selling point.
The launch marks a high-stakes gamble for Apple as it seeks to prove itself amid mounting challenges—from Wall Street expectations and a fragile global economy to the need to restore confidence after its AI strategy failed to impress.
China remains the decisive battleground. The reception there will directly determine the iPhone 17’s success. Ahead of the launch, Apple’s sales in China had fallen by 6 %, reducing its market share to just 12 %, behind domestic rivals Oppo, Huawei and Xiaomi.
The debut also comes at a time of unprecedented intensity in the smartphone wars. Meta is pioneering the AI-powered wearables market, while Google and Samsung have both unveiled new flagship smartphones in recent weeks.
Samsung, in particular, has surged ahead with its seventh-generation foldable phone, praised for its slimmer, more durable design. Reports suggest Apple will not release a foldable device until the end of next year.
A closer look at Apple’s latest models shows the iPhone 17 Pro emerging as the clear favourite among consumers, thanks to well-targeted upgrades.
With stronger battery life, advanced camera technology and greater durability, all at a starting price of US$1,099, just US$100 more than its predecessor, the Pro has struck a winning balance.
By contrast, the iPhone Air may have generated buzz with its ultra-thin design but comes with notable trade-offs, including weaker battery performance, limited audio quality and a less capable camera.
When factoring in the additional cost of an essential external battery pack, the Air’s price quickly climbs to match that of the Pro.
It’s a strategy reminiscent of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which launched with a similar concept but ultimately struggled to deliver strong sales.