Millions mourn Bangladesh’s first female prime minister Khaleda Zia

The entire city stood in solemn tribute to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister on Wednesday (December 31).

From Agargaon in the north to Shahbagh in the south, mourners filled thoroughfares and alleyways to say goodbye to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

State honour brought gun salutes, floral wreaths, and a guard of honour, but the truest farewell came from people standing kilometres away, their palms outstretched to the heavens.

People across the country joined their counterparts in Dhaka, united in collective grief.

For someone who had devoted a lifetime to being one of Bangladesh’s strongest advocates of democracy, a lawmaker who had never lost a single election, her final moments above ground were the finest show of the people’s mandate.

The gathering for her namaz-e-janaza at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban began around 7am, with BNP leaders and activists arriving from across Dhaka and other districts.

From early morning, people from all walks of life continued to pour in, some travelling by bus, truck, train, private car, motorcycle or whatever mode of transport they could find, while others walked on foot, turning the entire area into an ocean of mourners.