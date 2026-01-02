New Year break ends as travellers stream back to Bangkok

Crowds of Thai and foreign travellers poured into Bangkok’s Mo Chit 2 bus terminal on Friday (January 2), returning to the capital after visiting home provinces and travelling during the New Year 2026 holiday.
Reporters at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), known as Mo Chit 2, found that from the early hours of the morning, air-conditioned coaches and joint-service buses continued to arrive to drop off passengers.
The terminal was lively, with many travellers hauling suitcases and bags filled with gifts, along with rice and dried food brought back from upcountry to help cut living costs in the city.
The crowds were not limited to Thai passengers.
A large number of foreign tourists were also seen using public buses to travel back from countdown celebrations at major tourist destinations nationwide, adding to congestion on platforms and waiting areas.
Traffic around Mo Chit 2 slows; motorists advised to avoid nearby routes
The simultaneous return of travellers led to heavier traffic on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road and the surrounding areas near the terminal.
Officials said they were preparing to deploy staff to speed up traffic flow and manage taxi queues, as well as Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) bus services, to prevent long build-ups.
People coming to pick up relatives were advised to check designated pick-up points in advance or use public transport, which authorities said would be the most convenient option to avoid traffic delays.