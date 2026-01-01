Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning

Tourists visiting the popular Doi Inthanon mountaintop on New Year’s morning were treated to a stunning blanket of hoar frost as the minimum grass temperature dropped to minus 3.5°C.

The official Facebook page of the Jom Thong District Office reported that the hoar frost on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district was the 24th occurrence of the winter season in 2025.

The district office said the frost formed within Doi Inthanon National Park along the Jom Thong–Doi Inthanon Road, around kilometre markers 43–44, and at the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail.