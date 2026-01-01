Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning

THURSDAY, JANUARY 01, 2026

Tourists on Doi Inthanon welcomed New Year’s Day with hoar frost and clear skies, after the minimum grass temperature fell to -3.5°C in Chiang Mai.

Tourists visiting the popular Doi Inthanon mountaintop on New Year’s morning were treated to a stunning blanket of hoar frost as the minimum grass temperature dropped to minus 3.5°C.

The official Facebook page of the Jom Thong District Office reported that the hoar frost on Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai’s Jom Thong district was the 24th occurrence of the winter season in 2025.

The district office said the frost formed within Doi Inthanon National Park along the Jom Thong–Doi Inthanon Road, around kilometre markers 43–44, and at the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail.

 

Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning

It added that on New Year’s morning, the temperature at the summit fell to 3°C.

The weather on the mountaintop was clear, allowing tourists to enjoy the first sunrise of New Year’s Day with a sea of mist as a spectacular backdrop, it said.

 

Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning

The district office reported that on Tuesday, 11,999 tourists visited Doi Inthanon—11,080 Thai visitors and 919 foreigners—and 4,740 vehicles entered the park.

Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning Doi Inthanon treated with hoar frost on New Year morning

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy