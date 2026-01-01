True says mobile data usage at ICONSIAM surges 300% for New Year countdown

True Corporation, operator of the TrueMove H and dtac mobile networks, said on Thursday that mobile data usage on its networks at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 event at ICONSIAM surged by 300%, driven mainly by an exclusive performance by a member of South Korean boy band GOT7.
The surge was announced by Khuram Ashfaq, chief network officer of True Corporation. He said the 300% increase was measured against mobile data usage at ICONSIAM during a general festival in December 2025.
Ashfaq attributed the strong turnout to a performance by Mark Tuan, an American rapper and a member of GOT7. He added that ICONSIAM has also become a global countdown destination, noting that CNN broadcast the event live.
He said the spike in data usage reflected high arrivals of tourists from China, Malaysia, Russia, the United States and India using the TrueMove H network, and tourists from Austria, China, the United States, Russia and Sweden using the dtac network.
He noted that usage of the TrueID app also rose by 110% on New Year’s Eve as users watched video content.
“True Corporation has enhanced the mobile and internet experience to ensure peak performance throughout the festive season and on New Year’s Eve as we welcomed the Year of the Horse 2026,” Ashfaq said.
“We planned network management with precision by analysing mobility data and mobile usage behaviour around countdown venues nationwide. This allowed us to strengthen 5G, 4G and WiFi capacity efficiently and exactly where needed, supported by 24/7 field operations teams at Bangkok’s main countdown landmarks such as ICONSIAM, key tourist areas, and popular provinces across Thailand. This ensured both Thais and international visitors could continuously and smoothly share photos, videos and live streams, and send New Year greetings—reflecting True’s commitment to elevating Thailand’s digital experience to global standards, especially during celebrations into the Year of the Horse.”
Top five provinces for Thai users on the TrueMove H network—the most popular destinations for travel and returning home during New Year:
Highest growth among Thai users on the TrueMove H network: Surin, up about 30%, reflecting increased travel as people returned home following temporary evacuations linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, and during the extended New Year holiday.
Top five provinces for international tourists on the TrueMove H network during New Year:
Fastest-rising province among international tourists (TrueMove H): Surat Thani, up around 80%, underscoring its role as a major southern gateway with islands, nature, culture and popular seafood.
Top five mobile apps on the TrueMove H network during the New Year countdown:
Peak hour on the TrueMove H network: 9.00–10.00pm on December 31, 2025, as people shared photos and videos ahead of the countdown.
(Mobility data: TrueMove H, December 2025)
Top five provinces for Thai users on the dtac network during New Year:
Highest growth among Thai users on the dtac network: Phetchabun, up around 32%, reflecting demand for mountain and cool-weather destinations near Bangkok—such as Khao Kho and Phu Thap Boek—and popular religious sites including Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew.
Top five provinces for international tourists on the dtac network during New Year:
Fastest-rising province among international tourists (dtac): Satun, up about 115%, reinforcing the appeal of cultural tourism, old-town experiences and peak-season travel to Koh Lipe.
Top five apps on the dtac network during the New Year countdown:
Peak hour on the dtac network: 8.00–9.00pm on December 31, 2025.
(Mobility data: dtac, December 2025)
TrueOnline usage peaked between 9.00–10.00pm on December 31, 2025, driven by content streaming, video calls, and families and friends playing online games together.
Top five apps on TrueOnline:
True Corporation also invited the public to watch behind-the-scenes footage of its New Year countdown operations in the video “Happiness on Duty”.