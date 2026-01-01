True says mobile data usage at ICONSIAM surges 300% for New Year countdown

TrueMove H mobile usage statistics for New Year 2026

Top five provinces for Thai users on the TrueMove H network—the most popular destinations for travel and returning home during New Year:

Buriram

Phetchabun

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Roi Et

Highest growth among Thai users on the TrueMove H network: Surin, up about 30%, reflecting increased travel as people returned home following temporary evacuations linked to the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, and during the extended New Year holiday.

Top five provinces for international tourists on the TrueMove H network during New Year:

Phuket

Surat Thani

Krabi

Chiang Mai

Chon Buri

Fastest-rising province among international tourists (TrueMove H): Surat Thani, up around 80%, underscoring its role as a major southern gateway with islands, nature, culture and popular seafood.

Top five mobile apps on the TrueMove H network during the New Year countdown:

Facebook

YouTube

LINE

TikTok

Instagram

Peak hour on the TrueMove H network: 9.00–10.00pm on December 31, 2025, as people shared photos and videos ahead of the countdown.

(Mobility data: TrueMove H, December 2025)

dtac mobile usage statistics for New Year 2026

Top five provinces for Thai users on the dtac network during New Year:

Nakhon Ratchasima

Khon Kaen

Ubon Ratchathani

Surin

Buriram

Highest growth among Thai users on the dtac network: Phetchabun, up around 32%, reflecting demand for mountain and cool-weather destinations near Bangkok—such as Khao Kho and Phu Thap Boek—and popular religious sites including Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew.

Top five provinces for international tourists on the dtac network during New Year:

Phuket

Chon Buri

Surat Thani

Chiang Mai

Krabi

Fastest-rising province among international tourists (dtac): Satun, up about 115%, reinforcing the appeal of cultural tourism, old-town experiences and peak-season travel to Koh Lipe.

Top five apps on the dtac network during the New Year countdown:

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

LINE

WhatsApp



Peak hour on the dtac network: 8.00–9.00pm on December 31, 2025.

(Mobility data: dtac, December 2025)

TrueOnline home internet usage statistics for New Year 2026

TrueOnline usage peaked between 9.00–10.00pm on December 31, 2025, driven by content streaming, video calls, and families and friends playing online games together.

Top five apps on TrueOnline:

Facebook

LINE

YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

True Corporation also invited the public to watch behind-the-scenes footage of its New Year countdown operations in the video “Happiness on Duty”.

