World dazzles in spectacular New Year 2026 celebrations across the globe

Highlights from around the world

Sydney, Australia:

One of the first major cities to celebrate, Sydney lit up the skies over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House with more than nine tonnes of fireworks.

This year’s event included a poignant minute of silence and white fireworks to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting and send a message of peace.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Dubai once again showcased its trademark opulence with a laser and fireworks spectacle surrounding the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The show featured synchronised music and dancing fountains, drawing huge crowds of tourists and locals alike.