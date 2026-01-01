World dazzles in spectacular New Year 2026 celebrations across the globe

The world officially entered 2026 with breathtaking New Year’s celebrations sweeping across time zones, beginning over the Pacific and continuing westward.
Major cities around the globe lit up the skies with dazzling fireworks, music, and lights, as millions joined in joyful gatherings to ring in the new year.
Sydney, Australia:
One of the first major cities to celebrate, Sydney lit up the skies over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House with more than nine tonnes of fireworks.
This year’s event included a poignant minute of silence and white fireworks to honour victims of the Bondi Beach shooting and send a message of peace.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates:
Dubai once again showcased its trademark opulence with a laser and fireworks spectacle surrounding the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
The show featured synchronised music and dancing fountains, drawing huge crowds of tourists and locals alike.
London, United Kingdom:
Mayor Sadiq Khan led the capital’s biggest ever fireworks display over the River Thames. The London Eye was illuminated in colours representing national flags from around the world, accompanied by a soundtrack of 2025’s greatest hits.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:
Copacabana Beach was packed with revellers dressed in traditional white to symbolise peace, dancing to samba rhythms beneath a record-long fireworks display stretching along the coastline.
In France, Parisians gathered to watch fireworks light up the Arc de Triomphe.
In South Korea and Japan, cities like Seoul and Tokyo focused their displays around skyscrapers and landmark towers.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong scaled down its fireworks to honour victims of a recent major fire tragedy.
The 2026 New Year celebrations were not only a showcase of joy and light but also a heartfelt call for peace and unity across nations after a year of global challenges.