Year in Review: Thailand’s Heaviest Stories of 2025 | The Signal Ep 5

👑 An end of an era: A nation mourns the passing of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and
reflects on a legacy that shaped modern Thailand.
🌏 Unprecedented disasters: From generational earthquakes to historic flooding, 2025
exposed deep vulnerabilities in preparedness and response.
⚖️ Power held to account: Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment sent shockwaves through
Thailand’s political establishment.
️ Another government, another reset: After three short-lived premierships and a
dissolved parliament, we’re back at the polls for 2026.
🔥 Thailand–Cambodia tensions: A conflict that escalated beyond expectations and
remains unresolved as the new year begins.
Reported by Benjamin Rujopakarn