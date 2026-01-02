Year in Review: Thailand’s Heaviest Stories of 2025 | The Signal Ep 5

👑 An end of an era: A nation mourns the passing of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and

reflects on a legacy that shaped modern Thailand.



🌏 Unprecedented disasters: From generational earthquakes to historic flooding, 2025

exposed deep vulnerabilities in preparedness and response.



⚖️ Power held to account: Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment sent shockwaves through

Thailand’s political establishment.



️ Another government, another reset: After three short-lived premierships and a

dissolved parliament, we’re back at the polls for 2026.



🔥 Thailand–Cambodia tensions: A conflict that escalated beyond expectations and

remains unresolved as the new year begins.



Reported by Benjamin Rujopakarn