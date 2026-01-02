Year in Review: Thailand’s Heaviest Stories of 2025 | The Signal Ep 5

FRIDAY, JANUARY 02, 2026

In this special Year in Review episode of #TheSignal, we cut through the noise to examine the stories from Thailand that defined the year — not just in headlines, but in impact.

👑 An end of an era: A nation mourns the passing of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, and
reflects on a legacy that shaped modern Thailand.

🌏 Unprecedented disasters: From generational earthquakes to historic flooding, 2025
exposed deep vulnerabilities in preparedness and response.

⚖️ Power held to account: Thaksin Shinawatra’s imprisonment sent shockwaves through
Thailand’s political establishment.

️ Another government, another reset: After three short-lived premierships and a
dissolved parliament, we’re back at the polls for 2026.

🔥 Thailand–Cambodia tensions: A conflict that escalated beyond expectations and
remains unresolved as the new year begins.

Reported by Benjamin Rujopakarn

