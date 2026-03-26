Drone strike hits tanker carrying Russian crude near Bosphorus

A tanker carrying Russian crude was struck by what Turkish officials described as a marine drone in the Black Sea near the Bosphorus early on Thursday, damaging the vessel but causing no injuries to the 27 crew members on board. The incident was first reported by Turkish broadcaster NTV and later confirmed by Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Bridge and engine room damaged

The Sierra Leone-flagged Altura had departed Russia’s Novorossiysk port carrying about 1 million barrels of crude and appeared almost fully laden, according to ship-tracking data cited by Reuters. NTV reported that the blast damaged the vessel’s bridge and engine room, with water entering the engine room after the explosion.