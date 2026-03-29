Pakistan says Iran to let 20 more ships cross Hormuz

Pakistan said on Saturday that Iran had agreed to let 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, with two vessels to cross each day, in what Islamabad described as a constructive step towards de-escalation. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the arrangement in a post on X.

Rare easing in a choked waterway

The agreement offers one of the few signs of relief in a strategic chokepoint that normally carries about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. Reuters reported on March 23 that traffic through the strait had fallen by about 95% from pre-war levels after the conflict began on February 28, leaving hundreds of vessels waiting in and around the Gulf.