Gunman killed after opening fire at White House checkpoint

A man who opened fire at a security checkpoint near the White House in Washington, DC, has died after Secret Service officers returned fire. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time, Reuters reported.

The shooting took place on Saturday evening near the junction of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, close to the White House complex. According to the US Secret Service, the suspect approached the checkpoint, removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at officers.

Secret Service personnel returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, the agency said. Officials have not released further details about the suspect’s injuries or the number of shots fired.