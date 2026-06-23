Keir Starmer quits as UK prime minister, Burnham tipped to take over

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he was resigning, paving the way for what is expected to be an orderly transfer of power to frontrunner Andy Burnham.

Starmer said he had listened to Labour MPs and accepted that he was no longer the right person to lead the party into the next general election, which is due in 2029.

The resignation could make Burnham Britain’s seventh prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, underlining a decade of political turbulence in the United Kingdom.

Starmer made the announcement outside 10 Downing Street after spending the weekend considering his future with his wife, Victoria, at his official country residence.

His departure had been expected to trigger a divisive Labour leadership contest. However, several Labour MPs now expect a smoother handover, with Burnham increasingly likely to be installed without a major contest.