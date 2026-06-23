Seoul students publish black hole thermodynamics research

Three students from Seoul Science High School have published a paper on black hole thermodynamics in the International Journal of Modern Physics D, a rare achievement for high school researchers working without university or outside institutional support.

The paper, titled “A Constraint-Free Formulation of Black Hole Thermodynamics from the Field Equations”, examines the relationship between black hole thermodynamics and gravitational field equations.

The school said deriving the first law of thermodynamics for black holes from field equations has long been a challenge in physics.

Previous studies have largely centred on changes in the outer event horizon while taking the volume of a black hole into account.

That framework has made it difficult to apply the same approach to more complex black holes, including rotating or charged black holes with both inner and outer event horizons.

The outer event horizon is the boundary in space-time beyond which gravity becomes so intense that nothing, including light, can escape.

The inner event horizon is a theoretical boundary inside certain rotating or charged black holes.