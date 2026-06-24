Vietnam heatwave to intensify as temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius

Vietnam’s northern and central provinces are expected to come under a broad spell of severe heat this week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb above 40 degrees Celsius.
The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said the latest heatwave is likely to reach its peak in the middle of the week.
In the northern region, daytime highs are forecast to rise to between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while some mountainous and urban areas could see temperatures above 39 degrees.
Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Ha Noi are expected to be among the northern localities facing the strongest heat.
Conditions in the central region are forecast to be even more extreme, with severe to exceptionally severe heat expected from Monday to Thursday.
The belt from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City is forecast to become the hottest part of the country, with maximum temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Some mountainous areas in the western part of the central region could record readings above 40 degrees.
Meteorologists said the intense heat is being driven by a western low-pressure heat system combined with strong Foehn winds, pushing temperatures sharply higher across many areas.
After the current heatwave, weather conditions across the country are expected to remain highly unstable until late July, with further periods of severe and exceptionally severe heat likely to occur intermittently over the coming month.
Nguyen Duc Hoa, deputy head of the NCHMF’s Climate Forecasting Office, said average temperatures nationwide in June were generally 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius higher than the long-term average, with some locations recording even larger anomalies.
He said additional heatwaves could still affect the northern and central regions during the rest of the month, with a continued risk of severe and exceptionally severe conditions.
Speaking at a conference on meteorological and hydrological forecasting and early warnings for 2026 on Tuesday morning, Deputy Director Hoang Phuc Lam said heatwaves are expected to continue from July to September.
The number of hot days is forecast to be higher than both the long-term average and the same period in 2025 across the northern region, the Thanh Hoa-Hue area and the south-central coastal provinces, he said.
Heatwave conditions are expected to gradually ease in the northern region from around early September, while the central region is forecast to see relief from the second half of September onwards.
Temperatures from now until the end of the year are forecast to remain 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average, he added.
Authorities warned that prolonged heat and low humidity could raise the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas, as electricity demand increases during hot weather. The risk of forest fires is also expected to rise.
Health experts warned that long exposure to high temperatures could cause dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.
People have been advised to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, between 10am and 4pm. Those who need to be outside should wear protective clothing, including hats, sunglasses and face masks, to reduce direct exposure to sunlight.
Residents have also been urged to avoid working for long periods outdoors or in excessively hot environments, and to refrain from strenuous physical activity during heatwaves.
People working in hot conditions should drink at least 1.5 to 2 litres of water a day to prevent dehydration and electrolyte loss.
Experts warned that failing to replace fluids and electrolytes in time could reduce blood circulation and lead to cardiovascular collapse or a serious electrolyte imbalance.
They also advised people to work in well-ventilated areas to help prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke. When using electric fans, people should avoid prolonged direct airflow on the body to reduce the risk of catching a chill.
Vietnam News