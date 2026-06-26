Japan jolted by 5.8 quake as Tokyo and wide regions feel tremors

On 26 June 2026, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck at 10:46 a.m., with a focal depth of 50 kilometres. The quake registered a maximum intensity of 4 on Japan’s seismic scale and was centred in northern Chiba Prefecture on the eastern side.

Shaking was widely felt across multiple regions, including Ibaraki, Chiba, Tochigi, Saitama, Tokyo, Miyagi, Fukushima, Gunma, Kanagawa, Niigata, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Iwate and Yamagata. Initial reports confirmed no damage or tsunami warning had been issued.

The latest quake comes just a day after a stronger earthquake struck Japan on 25 June 2026, when a magnitude 6.9 tremor occurred offshore near Iwate Prefecture, around 450–500 kilometres from Tokyo, at a depth of approximately 50 kilometres. That event reached a maximum intensity of upper 6 on Japan’s seismic scale.