Trump says Iran deal will end Tehran’s ‘reign of terror’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a new memorandum of understanding with Iran will end what he described as Tehran’s decades-long “reign of terror”, insisting that the agreement will prevent the country from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking on Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition policy conference, Trump presented the deal as a major foreign-policy victory and said it achieved what previous presidents had failed to secure. A transcript of the speech shows Trump saying the United States had signed a “historic agreement” aimed at ensuring Iran would never possess a nuclear weapon.

The remarks came as Washington and Tehran continue to navigate the early stages of a fragile memorandum designed to reduce hostilities and open a path towards further negotiations. The agreement has been described by analysts as an interim framework rather than a final settlement, with unresolved questions still hanging over Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security arrangements.