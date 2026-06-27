Japanese government starts debates on FY 2026 minimum wages

In this year's "shunto" labour-management negotiations, the wage-hike rate has topped 5% for the third straight year.

As the pace of growth in prices in the nation is slowing, however, attention has been paid to whether a hefty increase in minimum wages will be secured following a record hike posted in the previous year.

The Central Minimum Wages Council, which advises the labour minister, is expected to submit its proposal by July after holding debates based on wage levels, prices and companies' abilities to pay.