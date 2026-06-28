Japan and South Korea seek steadier defence ties after Seoul talks

Japan and South Korea agreed on Sunday (June 28) to build more stable and future-oriented defence links, with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back pledging stronger communication and wider exchanges after talks in Seoul.

The ministers placed particular emphasis on military-to-military contacts, agreeing to deepen cooperation between Blue Impulse, the aerobatic team of Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force, and the Black Eagles of the South Korean air force.

The move follows Japan’s first refuelling support for Black Eagles aircraft in January at the ASDF’s Naha Air Base in Okinawa, a practice defence officials from both countries are considering making a regular arrangement.

Koizumi and Ahn inspected the Black Eagles on Saturday, while details of future cooperation will be discussed later.

A possible Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, or ACSA, was not treated as a central item in the meeting.