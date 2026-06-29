Heat dome, Omega Block and wildfires raise global heat risks

North America faces an acute, severe wildfire crisis

Temperatures in the southern and western United States remain above normal averages, with strong gusts of wind, causing several severe wildfires to break out at the same time.

Most recently, the Cottonwood Fire in Utah expanded to become the largest wildfire in the country at present, burning more than 92,000 acres, or about 370 square kilometres, within a few days.

The blaze remains completely uncontained.

Reports also said three firefighters had died while trying to control a fire near the Colorado-Utah border, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.

South and Southeast Asia swelter

Although actual temperatures in some parts of Southeast Asia may appear lower than those in Europe, very high relative humidity makes it difficult for the body to release heat.

North Asia and Central Asia have also begun facing the first summer heatwave, which is already more severe than in previous years.

In Thailand, Bangkok reported a Heat Index as high as 51.9°C, a severe danger level with a risk of sudden heatstroke.

South Asia, including India and Pakistan, has become another heat centre on the continent.

Churu in India’s Rajasthan state saw temperatures rise to 50.3°C, while Sukkur and Dadu in Pakistan recorded temperatures of 50°C.

China’s national meteorological authority issued an orange heatwave warning covering northern and eastern areas, including Beijing and Shanghai, where temperatures exceeded 40°C.

Authorities warned tourists to avoid walking around outdoor sites, such as the Great Wall of China, at midday.

In Japan, a high-pressure system spread across the country, pushing temperatures in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka above 35-38°C earlier than usual.

The number of patients taken to the hospital with acute heatstroke rose sharply, and Heat Stroke Alerts were issued in several prefectures.

Kazakhstan, despite its semi-desert terrain and high mountains, saw short bursts of heat in major cities such as Almaty and Astana, pushing temperatures above 38-40°C in lowland areas.

This underlines that the heatwave has now expanded into Central Asia.

Several groups overseas have issued warnings that go beyond weather, saying the situation is significantly shaking economic systems, attitudes towards tourism and public health.

There are three main long-term impacts to watch.

The crisis shows that existing infrastructure has not kept pace with change.

Many homes and small hotels, especially in Europe and old cities in Asia, were built to retain warmth rather than release heat.

As a result, low-income groups and budget travellers who cannot access accommodation with high-efficiency air-conditioning have become among those most at risk from indoor temperatures exceeding safe limits.

Heat has sharply reduced effective working hours for informal workers, including those in construction, transport and agriculture.

At the same time, worldwide demand for energy to run air-conditioning, including in the service and tourism sectors, is placing enormous pressure on power infrastructure around the world.

Hospitals in major countries, including important tourist cities, have begun facing pressure from admissions for acute heat-related illnesses among both residents and foreign tourists.