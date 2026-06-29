13 injured as shallow 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Sichuan’s Yibin

Midnight quake jolts Gaoxian County

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 12:12am on Monday, June 29, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake’s epicentre was recorded at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a shallow focal depth of 6 kilometres.

Tremors felt across nearby cities

The epicentre was located near Shahe Town in Gaoxian County. Residents in Gaoxian and neighbouring Gongxian reported strong shaking, with indoor furniture visibly displaced, while tremors were also felt in Yibin and Chengdu. Reports also said shaking was felt in Chongqing Municipality.