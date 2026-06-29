13 injured as shallow 5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Sichuan’s Yibin

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 12:12am on Monday, June 29, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The quake’s epicentre was recorded at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a shallow focal depth of 6 kilometres.
The epicentre was located near Shahe Town in Gaoxian County. Residents in Gaoxian and neighbouring Gongxian reported strong shaking, with indoor furniture visibly displaced, while tremors were also felt in Yibin and Chengdu. Reports also said shaking was felt in Chongqing Municipality.
No deaths had been reported as of early Monday. Local authorities said 13 people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, while 196 residents were relocated to safer areas. Initial inspections found cracked homes and small rockfalls on local roads, but transport, electricity and communications in the epicentre area remained operational.
The China Earthquake Administration activated a Level-III emergency response after the quake, while local and provincial teams were deployed to assess damage and support relief operations. China uses a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.
A first group of 14 rescuers in three vehicles reached the epicentre at Shahe Town by around 1am, according to local fire and rescue authorities. At that stage, roads remained passable and no building collapses or trapped residents had been found.