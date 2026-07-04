7-Eleven sues Nike over Air Max trainers in Slurpee-style colours

7-Eleven has filed a lawsuit against Nike in a US federal court in Texas, accusing the sportswear company of using a colour design that closely resembles the convenience-store chain’s well-known orange, green and red branding on an upcoming Air Max 95 trainer.

The case, filed in federal court in Dallas, centres on a Nike Air Max 95 model scheduled for release on July 11, a date widely associated in the United States with 7-Eleven Day and the retailer’s annual Free Slurpee Day promotion at participating stores.

In its complaint, 7-Eleven said the shoe features a design that could confuse consumers because of its similarity to the company’s tri-colour stripe branding. The retailer argued that customers may wrongly believe the product is sponsored, approved or connected with 7-Eleven, although no partnership exists between the two companies.

The Texas-based convenience-store chain said it has used the orange, green and red colour combination for decades across store signs, advertising, merchandise, footwear and other products. It also said it owns several trademark registrations covering the design.

7-Eleven further alleged that Nike intentionally designed the trainer to evoke the retailer’s brand and benefit from its recognition. The lawsuit also referred to media reports that had described the shoe as being inspired by 7-Eleven.