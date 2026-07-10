Xi hosts North Korean premier as China alliance marks 65 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping met North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song in Beijing on Friday as the neighbouring allies prepared to commemorate the 65th anniversary of their friendship and mutual-defence treaty.

Pak arrived in the Chinese capital earlier in the day for a three-day visit and was scheduled to attend an event marking the anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The meeting came one month after Xi visited Pyongyang for the first time in seven years. During that trip, he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to expand cooperation across political, economic and cultural fields.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju, walk with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, first lady Peng Liyuan, during a departure ceremony following a state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea, June 9, 2026

Treaty remains China’s only active mutual-defence pact



China and North Korea signed the treaty on July 11, 1961, formally committing both countries to friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.



The agreement remains China’s only active mutual-defence pact and has long served as the central institutional foundation of Beijing’s alliance with Pyongyang.

Relations between the two countries have warmed considerably since late 2025, with both sides increasing high-level diplomatic exchanges.

Passenger train services and direct flights between Beijing and Pyongyang have also resumed as the neighbouring states rebuild links that had been disrupted in previous years.