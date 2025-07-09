CKPower Demonstrates Strong Q1 2025 Performance, Reinforcing Investor Confidence

CKPower Public Company Limited has delivered a standout performance in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating the strength of its renewable energy-focused strategy and cementing its position as one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints.

Impressive Financial Turnaround

CKPower achieved a remarkable financial turnaround in Q1 2025, with Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation plus Share of Profits (EBITDA + Share of Profits) reaching 991 million baht—a substantial 139% increase year-on-year.

Most notably, the company returned to profitability with a Core Net Profit of 63 million baht, representing an impressive 305 million baht improvement from the 242 million baht operating loss recorded in the prior year's first quarter.

This strong performance was primarily driven by improved operations at the company's flagship hydroelectric assets.

Nam Ngum 2 delivered 4% higher electricity sales revenue, supported by increased water levels that enabled a 7% improvement in declared power availability.

Meanwhile, the Xayaburi hydroelectric power plant benefited from a 41% increase in water flow, resulting in 34% higher electricity sales compared to the same period last year.

This turnaround was further supported by a dramatic 99% reduction in losses from joint ventures and associates, which decreased by 563 million baht to just 7 million baht.

