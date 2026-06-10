Global Triumph: True IDC, Backed by CP Group and GIP, Wins 'Digital Infrastructure of the Year' at IJGlobal Awards

Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True IDC, commented “The IJGlobal Award is proof of the strength of this mega data center project, both in financial structure and operations, which True IDC has been developing since 2025. This project is a magnet for investor confidence worldwide and marks a turning point that firmly positions Thailand as a regional technology infrastructure hub, generating substantial long-term economic value. True IDC extends its gratitude to all partners who have driven this project forward, securely, safely, and sustainably, to meet every challenge of the digital era".

Panuwat Hirunpatawong, Chief Investment Officer of True IDC added “This award reflects our proven ability to structure and finance world-class data center projects. As the country's longest-established data center provider operating in one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the region, we combine that financial capability with unparalleled operational expertise and local market knowledge. True IDC is well positioned to support hyperscalers as they establish and grow their presence in Thailand.”

This achievement at the IJGlobal Awards confirms that True IDC is ready to lead Thailand toward becoming a prominent digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region.