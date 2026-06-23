ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA: The Flagship Of The Industry

Lighter than most rivals, faster than expectations: ASUS's new flagship business laptop pairs desktop-class power with all-round durability.

ASUS has long built its reputation on a simple promise: never settle for the ordinary. That philosophy, distilled into the brand's "In Search of Incredible" ethos, is what gave rise to the ExpertBook line in the first place — a series trusted by IT professionals worldwide and engineered for businesses that cannot afford downtime.

Now, ASUS is taking that legacy to its logical conclusion with the launch of the ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA, a machine the company is calling, without hesitation, the flagship of the industry.

It is a bold claim, but one the specifications go some way backing up.

The ExpertBook ULTRA has been designed around a single idea: that a business laptop should no longer force professionals to choose between power, portability, style and security. Instead, it aims to deliver all four in a single chassis – positioning itself as the lightest, fastest, most stylish and most secure machine in its class.

Power without the trade-offs

At the heart of the ExpertBook ULTRA is a sustained 50W CPU TDP, designed to keep performance smooth and uninterrupted even under heavy workloads, rather than throttling after short bursts of activity. It is paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics, which ASUS positions as more powerful than an RTX 4050 — a notable claim for a machine built primarily for business use rather than gaming.

Storage and memory have been treated with the same ambition.

A Gen5 SSD offers read and write speeds up to five times faster than the previous Gen4 standard, while 9600 MT/s RAM is intended to keep multitasking and responsiveness sharp under pressure.