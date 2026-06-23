ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA: The Flagship Of The Industry

Lighter than most rivals, faster than expectations: ASUS's new flagship business laptop pairs desktop-class power with all-round durability.
ASUS has long built its reputation on a simple promise: never settle for the ordinary. That philosophy, distilled into the brand's "In Search of Incredible" ethos, is what gave rise to the ExpertBook line in the first place — a series trusted by IT professionals worldwide and engineered for businesses that cannot afford downtime.
Now, ASUS is taking that legacy to its logical conclusion with the launch of the ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA, a machine the company is calling, without hesitation, the flagship of the industry.
It is a bold claim, but one the specifications go some way backing up.
The ExpertBook ULTRA has been designed around a single idea: that a business laptop should no longer force professionals to choose between power, portability, style and security. Instead, it aims to deliver all four in a single chassis – positioning itself as the lightest, fastest, most stylish and most secure machine in its class.
Power without the trade-offs
At the heart of the ExpertBook ULTRA is a sustained 50W CPU TDP, designed to keep performance smooth and uninterrupted even under heavy workloads, rather than throttling after short bursts of activity. It is paired with Intel Arc B390 graphics, which ASUS positions as more powerful than an RTX 4050 — a notable claim for a machine built primarily for business use rather than gaming.
Storage and memory have been treated with the same ambition.
A Gen5 SSD offers read and write speeds up to five times faster than the previous Gen4 standard, while 9600 MT/s RAM is intended to keep multitasking and responsiveness sharp under pressure.
Despite all that horsepower, ASUS says the laptop remains close to silent in daily use, with its Whisper Mode keeping fan noise under 20 decibels — a detail that should matter to anyone who has ever sat through a video call next to a laptop working overtime.
Built tough, built light
Performance is only half the story. The chassis is constructed from an aerospace-grade AZ31B aluminium-magnesium alloy, chosen for its strength-to-weight ratio rather than for show.
The payoff is a laptop that starts at just 0.99 kg and measures a mere 10.9 mm thick, yet is finished with a 9H nano-ceramic coating said to be up to five times more scratch-resistant than standard laptop coatings. For professionals who travel frequently or simply want a machine that still looks new after years of use, that combination of toughness and lightness is a meaningful one.
A display and sound system to match
The ExpertBook ULTRA's 14-inch Tandem OLED display runs at 3K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits — figures that put it well ahead of typical business-laptop screens.
ASUS also claims the panel is around 40 per cent more power-efficient than comparable displays, which should help offset the demands of running such a vivid screen on battery power.
The glass itself is no afterthought either: a matte Gorilla Glass finish cuts down on reflections for more comfortable extended use, while Gorilla Glass Victus underneath adds resistance to impact and scratching.
Audio has not been left as an afterthought.
A six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos spatial audio is built in, aimed at making everything from client calls to in-flight films sound noticeably richer than the thin, tinny output many ultraportable devices are known for.
A keyboard and touchpad built for all-day use
ASUS appears to have paid particular attention to the parts of the laptop people touch most. Many ultra-thin laptops compromise on keyboard feel to save space, but the ExpertBook ULTRA offers 1.5mm of key travel — noticeably deeper than the industry-standard 1.1mm — for a typing experience the company likens to a desktop keyboard, designed to reduce fatigue during long working days.
Every key is also finished with a silky UV coating intended to resist fingerprints, stains and chemical cleaners, while keeping the legends legible for years. Backlighting, meanwhile, is even across the board, with no light bleed at the edges, for a look that stays sharp in low-light meeting rooms just as much as it does on a desk.
The touchpad receives similarly close attention. It is an edge-to-edge glass surface measuring 110 cm², noticeably larger than most touchpads in its class, and is driven by an AAC haptic motor working alongside six independent pressure sensors.
The result, according to ASUS, is consistent, precise feedback whether you click near the centre or right at the edges — eliminating the "dead zones" that plague many touchpads — alongside adjustable click sensitivity and silent operation.
Connectivity without compromise
Despite its slim profile, the ExpertBook ULTRA does not skimp on ports. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 connections (40Gbps) for charging, display output and rapid data transfer, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port for connecting directly to large displays without adapters, and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones.
For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, using Laser-Direct Structuring (LDS) technology that allows ASUS to print antennas directly onto the 3D plastic chassis.
The larger resulting antenna area is said to deliver up to 43 per cent stronger 5 GHz/6 GHz signal, more stable performance in crowded spaces such as meeting rooms or airports, and lower latency for smoother video calls.
Battery life built for a full working day
Powering it all is a 70Wh battery built on a 2S2P architecture, rather than the more common 4S1P design. Operating at 7.8V, ASUS says this reduces energy loss and improves power-conversion efficiency, translating into up to 26 hours of continuous video playback.
Fast charging is also part of the package: a 30-minute charge is said to restore 50 per cent battery, while just 15 minutes on the charger can deliver up to six hours of use — useful reassurance for professionals who forget to plug in overnight, or who simply do not have time to wait.
Enterprise-grade AI and security, included as standard
Perhaps most notably for IT departments, the ExpertBook ULTRA's AI and security features come at no extra cost.
The MyExpert AI suite, comprising ExpertMeet and Knowledge Hub, requires no subscription and runs entirely on-device, which ASUS says keeps user data private rather than routing it through the cloud.
Security, meanwhile, has been built to enterprise standards, with compliance against NIST SP 800-193 and a self-healing BIOS designed to recover automatically from firmware-level attacks. Day-to-day login is handled through a fingerprint reader and facial recognition, reducing reliance on passwords alone.
The bottom line
Taken together, the ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA reads less like an incremental update and more like a statement of intent – a laptop built to anchor the top of the ExpertBook range and, by extension, the wider ASUS Expert Series. Whether it lives up to its claim as the industry's flagship business laptop will ultimately be for reviewers and IT buyers to test in daily use.
But on paper, it is hard to find an obvious compromise: where many ultraportables ask users to sacrifice power for slimness or style for durability, the ExpertBook ULTRA appears to have been engineered specifically so that nobody must choose.
The ASUS ExpertBook ULTRA is available now through ASUS's official business channels and authorised retail partners.