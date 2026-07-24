Krungthai launches 14-month deposit with rates up to 1.25%

Krungthai Bank has launched a special 14-month fixed-deposit account that pays monthly interest at tiered rates of up to 1.25% a year, targeting customers seeking to manage their liquidity while earning stable returns.
Interest will be credited every month, starting in the first month, with the applicable annual rate determined by the customer’s deposit balance.
The product has been designed for individual customers and wealth-management clients, with the following interest rates:
Customers may open an account until September 30, 2026. A minimum deposit of 500,000 baht is required for each transaction, while the total balance held in a single account must not exceed 30 million baht.
Monthly interest payments will be transferred to the customer’s nominated savings or current account. Interest rates and other conditions are subject to the bank’s terms and will remain in effect until the bank announces otherwise.
Customers with combined assets of at least 2 million baht will also qualify for Krungthai WEALTH status, providing access to financial, investment and international lifestyle privileges designed to support comprehensive wealth management.
Benefits include airport lounge access, airport limousine services, discounts on air tickets, Let’s Relax Spa services, health-check packages and discount vouchers from leading shops and brands throughout the year.
Krungthai Bank continues to develop financial products and services for customers at every stage of life, while encouraging savings and greater financial discipline to build long-term security and create opportunities for a better future for Thai people.
The initiative reflects the bank’s 60th-anniversary theme, “Every Step Towards a Million Futures.”
Further information is available at all Krungthai Bank branches, through the Krungthai Contact Centre on 02-111-1111, or at https://krungthai.com/link/special-fixed14m-thenation