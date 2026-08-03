AIS Business Joins Hands with Huawei Cloud in MOU to Advance Global Cloud Capabilities and Intelligent 5G Solutions

Ms. Celine Chao, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Cloud Thailand, said that “The future of manufacturing will no longer be defined by production capacity alone, but by the ability to turn data into business outcomes quickly and accurately. This collaboration therefore goes beyond delivering Network, Cloud or AI as separate services. It is about establishing an end-to-end digital foundation, from connecting and collecting data from machinery and factory systems to processing and analysing that data and deploying AI in real-world operations. By bringing together Huawei Cloud’s technologies and global manufacturing expertise with AIS Business’s digital infrastructure, solutions and deep understanding of Thailand’s industrial sector, in its role as our Strategic Local Reseller Partner, we aim to help manufacturers transition towards intelligent production that is more efficient, agile and ready to compete in the global market.”

This collaboration can be extended to a range of key AI-driven manufacturing applications, enabling manufacturers to apply Data, Cloud and AI technologies to their production processes in practical and measurable ways, including

AI-powered Quality Inspection: AI is used to inspect product quality, enhancing the speed, accuracy and consistency of the inspection process while reducing the risk of human error

AI is used to inspect product quality, enhancing the speed, accuracy and consistency of the inspection process while reducing the risk of human error Predictive Maintenance: Data from machinery and sensors is analyzed on the Cloud using AI to predict potential equipment abnormalities and improve maintenance planning

Data from machinery and sensors is analyzed on the Cloud using AI to predict potential equipment abnormalities and improve maintenance planning Connected Robotics, AGVs and AMRs: A highly reliable 5G Private Network supports seamless connectivity between robots and automation systems, enabling them to work together efficiently

A highly reliable 5G Private Network supports seamless connectivity between robots and automation systems, enabling them to work together efficiently Real-time Factory Monitoring: Data from machinery and production lines is connected to the Cloud, enabling management and operations teams to monitor production status in real time and make informed decisions based on actual operational data

Data from machinery and production lines is connected to the Cloud, enabling management and operations teams to monitor production status in real time and make informed decisions based on actual operational data Production Line Optimization: Data analytics and AI are used to assess production performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize manufacturing processes. This helps increase the yield of products that meet quality standards, reduce energy consumption and improve cost efficiency

Data analytics and AI are used to assess production performance, identify bottlenecks and optimize manufacturing processes. This helps increase the yield of products that meet quality standards, reduce energy consumption and improve cost efficiency Industrial Data Platform for AI Readiness: Data from IT systems, operational technology (OT) systems, machinery and production control systems, as well as IoT devices, is integrated into a unified platform. This provides a structured foundation for developing AI models, digital twins, industrial applications and future autonomous operations capable of analyzing data, making decisions and executing processes automatically

These 6 use cases enable manufacturers to begin their transformation by addressing key challenges within their factories before gradually expanding to other production lines and processes as their organizations become ready. AIS Business will serve as a trusted partner, connecting every digital component into an integrated ecosystem that operates seamlessly. This approach helps reduce the complexity of managing technologies from multiple sources while enabling investments to be scaled and developed continuously over the long term.

Through this collaboration, AIS Business and Huawei Cloud aim to advance AI beyond pilot projects and isolated applications, positioning it as a core engine for enterprise-wide business transformation. Ultimately, the partnership will help elevate Thailand’s industrial sector from a strong manufacturing base into an intelligent manufacturing hub capable of creating, developing and delivering innovation to the global market at its full potential.

For more information about AIS Business solutions for the industrial sector, please visit www.ais.th/en/business/enterprise/technology-and-solution/cloud-and-data-center/hybrid-and-multi-cloud/huawei-cloud