Art Universe 2026 connects Thai artists with global markets

The Department of Intellectual Property is preparing to stage “ART UNIVERSE 2026: A Universe of Creativity through Art”, an exhibition designed to help Thai artists and art businesses reach wider markets.
The department, which operates under the Ministry of Commerce, announced its plans at Cloud 11 in Bangkok on July 24. The exhibition forms part of the ART UNIVERSE project, which promotes Thai artists and art enterprises internationally.
The initiative aims to strengthen Thailand’s art industry and creative economy by using the intellectual property system to increase the commercial value of creative works.
It will also provide a platform for Thai artists to showcase their talent, establish business connections, and create opportunities to bring their work to domestic and international markets.