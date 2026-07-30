Thailand strengthens health innovation through an IP partnership

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote intellectual property, innovation and the commercial use of health products.
The agreement was signed by DIP Director-General Auramon Supthaweethum and FDA Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm at the FDA’s headquarters in Nonthaburi on July 20. Both expressed their commitment to advancing the partnership.
Auramon explained that the department aims to make intellectual property a key mechanism for adding value to Thai goods and services while strengthening the competitiveness of local businesses.
The initiative aligns with the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, with particular emphasis on the health-products industry, which has been identified as a priority sector because of its important role in supporting Thailand’s innovation-driven economy.