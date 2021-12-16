The Standard, HUA HIN Goes Glam This Festive Season With Celebrations On Thailands Gulf Coast

The Standard, Hua Hin, the brand's new beachfront resort where Hollywood glamour meets mid-century inspired design, is giving the gift of glam this holiday season, with a full calendar of upbeat events and activities to light up Thailand's golden gulf coast.

The fun starts on December 23RD with the lighting of the resort's Christmas tree in the tropical garden, accompanied by chilled-out tunes and fresh exotic cocktails. Then on Christmas Eve, December 24th, guests are invited to celebrate "An Eve You Won't Believe" at the Lido Restaurant (18.30-21.30 hrs., from THB 3,000 net per person), with a spectacular selection of festive favourites, fresh seafood and sweet treats, plus live jazz music from Petite & J.

Alternatively, the resort's idyllic beach bar and restaurant, Praça, will put a tropical twist on the traditional Christmas meal with "A Thai Christmas Takeover" (18.30-22.30 hrs., from THB 2,500 net). With an enticing eight-course Thai inspired menu and a lively after-dinner set by DJ Pichy, this will be a night guests will never forget.

The full set of programming includes activities for all ages. Young guests will enjoy the pottery painting workshop hosted on the Beachfront Lawn by Nanzo, the renowned make-up artist, while adult guests can head over to the Lido Bar for an afternoon of frosty frosé and deep house beats by DJ Maftsai.