CORTINA Holdings Celebrates 50 Years Of Promotion Fine Watchmaking In Asia-Pacific

To draw attention to some of the rare handcrafts frequently associated with watchmaking but rarely discussed, Cortina Watch debuted Jewellery Time in 2000. This public exhibition combined the finest of high jewellery and high watchmaking into one biennial event, featuring some of the world’s most exclusive bejewelled timepieces from the greatest watch brands in the world. From 2000 to 2011, six editions of Jewellery Time presented incredible high jewellery watches coveted by collectors globally, pre-empting the popularity of such timepieces today. Jewellery Time developed an audience for bejewelled timepieces and also offered brands a platform to showcase their high jewellery creations.

A Multi-Generational Retail Experience

The Chairman of Cortina Holdings, Mr Anthony Lim, credits the success of the company to its dedicated employees, many of whom have worked for Cortina Watch their entire career. He also thanks the company’s loyal clientele and strong following through the region for the trust they’ve placed with the retailer throughout the last 50 years. Cortina Watch’s customers today span three generations of watch collectors, sharing their passion for watchmaking with the retailer through the decades.

Within the company, a new generation of leaders have also been appointed to advance Cortina’s goals for the future. Mr Raymond Lim was appointed the CEO of Cortina Holdings, and Mr Jeremy Lim the CEO of Cortina Watch on June 1, 2021 by the board of directors.

As CEO of Cortina Holdings, Mr Raymond Lim is responsible for the performance of Cortina Watch and Sincere Watch, which was acquired in March 2021. He will be overseeing a transformation of the entire organisation to introduce a seamless retail experience across the group. He also intends to expand the company’s representation of brands across Cortina Watch and Sincere Watch, to further develop their presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Says Group CEO, Raymond Lim, “Cortina’s success is the product of generations of watch collectors who are our clients; families and friends who are our employees and brand owners with whom we have shared histories across multiple generations. We have surmounted multiple crises over the last 50 years. Today, as retail is being transformed in diverse ways, we will share our passion for watchmaking with a new generation of collectors by innovating in retail and building on the intergenerational relationships we have established since 1972.”

50 Years of Continuous Growth

Cortina Watch has steadily grown even amidst some of the most challenging crises the world has seen in the last 50 years. Its solid fiscal performance has enabled it to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic even stronger, with its recent acquisition of Sincere Watch. This adds an additional 22 storefronts to the Group and expands its presence into Australia.

It also adds a specialised range of high and fine watchmaking brands that the Sincere Group offers, including: Franck Muller, Ferdinand Berthoud, Greubel Forsey, Parmigiani and many more.

Says Group CEO, Raymond Lim, “As we have done for the last 50 years, we will continue to invigorate our success in watch retail by expanding our product offerings across markets. We are working towards a universal and re-imagined retail experience, so customers can enjoy the finest retail standards no matter where they shop. Our retail platforms are staffed by sales experts who know each and every product intimately, to help our customers find the right timepieces for them. As we enter a new era of retail, we want to be a retail platform that can cater to every audience’s desires and share our passion for fine watchmaking with them.”

More information on Cortina Watch’s history can be found in the attached timeline document. Moving forward, the company will continue to pursue new opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, to curate and share its passion for fine watchmaking with watch lovers.