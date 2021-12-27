Mon, January 10, 2022

business

Thailand’s CP Group named world’s 3rd most sustainable company

S&P Global named Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) the world’s third most sustainable company among industrial conglomerates on Tuesday.

The list was topped by German multinational Siemens, while South Korean IT service firm, SK Inc, came in second.

CP Group’s CEO Suphachai Chearavanont said the group came in third among 44 firms thanks to its performance from the environment, society, governance and economic aspects.

Suphachai explained that CP Group has been operating its business for a century under its 3H strategy – Heart – Living Right; Health – Living Well; Home – Living Together – which is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

He believes the company’s sustainable business operation will bring positive changes to Thailand and the world.

“CP Group operates eight business lines, covering 14 business groups. The company has investments in 21 countries and over 450,000 employees,” he said. “As we enter our second century of operation, all our business groups must work together to overcome changes from economic, social and environmental fronts.”

He added that this achievement was in line with CP Group's aim to become a sustainable company, as well as work proactively in promoting global agenda such as creating jobs, improving people’s quality of life and dealing with climate change.

Suphachai added that he was gratified that CP Group has achieved success in many aspects this year.

“CP Group has been chosen as a Global Compact LEAD participant by United Nations Global Compact and the world's most ethical company by Ethisphere," he said.

"In addition, business groups under CP Group, namely True Corporation, Charoen Pokphand Foods and CP All have been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for several consecutive years now," he added.

Published : December 27, 2021

Nation Thailnad
