Singha Estate adopts 3 game-changing deals for revival after Covid crisis

Singha Estate’s decision to diversify has helped it tackle the Covid-19 crisis successfully over the past two years and has given it enough reason to expect its hotels to make a profit in 2022.

The company said its aim is to create opportunities and expand its business in line with the “new normal”.

CEO Thitima Rungkwansirirot said the company is using the “3 Game-Changing Deals” to turn the ongoing crisis into growth opportunities.

The first game-changer was becoming the sole shareholder of 26 hotels in Britain that have the potential to revive quickly.

“In the first three months of the company acquiring 100 per cent of a hotel group in the UK, the average daily room rate rose sharply compared to before the pandemic. The company’s hotel business reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation in six quarters. The investment in the UK has proved to be good in terms of assets and time conditions,” Thitima said.