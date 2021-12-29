Bangkok electric ferry service plugs in 2 new routes

Bangkok's MINE Smart Ferry electric passenger boat service added two new routes on Saturday – on the City Line between Sathorn Pier and Phra Pinklao Pier and the Metro Line between Sathorn Pier and Rama VII Pier.

Meanwhile, the Urban Line rush-hour service between Sathorn Pier and Phra Nang Klao Pier has been increased in the morning and evening.

As a New Year gift to passengers, fares on the three lines will remain 20 baht until yearend.

MINE Smart Ferry boats emit neither noise, water or air pollution and come equipped with photocatalytic oxidation air-conditioning and disinfection systems.