Mon, January 10, 2022

Bangkok electric ferry service plugs in 2 new routes

MINE Smart Ferry boats emit neither noise, water or air pollution and come equipped with photocatalytic oxidation air-conditioning and disinfection systems.

Bangkok's MINE Smart Ferry electric passenger boat service added two new routes on Saturday – on the City Line between Sathorn Pier and Phra Pinklao Pier and the Metro Line between Sathorn Pier and Rama VII Pier.

Meanwhile, the Urban Line rush-hour service between Sathorn Pier and Phra Nang Klao Pier has been increased in the morning and evening.

As a New Year gift to passengers, fares on the three lines will remain 20 baht until yearend.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, passengers can simply pay their fare via the HOP card or contactless credit/debit cards. Passengers will also be able to use HOP cards to pay bus fares in future.

The electric boats are wheelchair-friendly, while seats have been arranged to ensure social distancing in line with Covid-19 measures.

The ferry-boat timetable is as follows:

Urban Line (about 70 minutes per trip)

Phra Nang Klao Pier-Sathorn Pier

Monday-Friday

6.15am, 6.30am, 6.45am, 7am, 7.15am, 7.30am, 7.45am, 8am, 8.30am, 9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 5.15pm, 5.30pm, 5.45pm and 6pm.

Saturday and public holidays

6.50am, 7.25am, 8am, 8.50am, 9.40am, 10.30am, 11.20am, 12.10pm, 1pm, 1.50pm, 2.40pm, 3.30pm, 4.20pm and 5.10pm.

Sunday

7.50am, 8.50am, 9.50am, 10.50am, 1.50pm, 2.50pm, 3.50pm and 4.50pm.

Sathorn Pier-Phra Nang Klao Pier

Monday-Friday

6.45am, 7.15am, 8.55am, 9.55am, 4pm and 5.00pm.

Saturday-Sunday

7.30am, 8am, 8.30am, 11.45am, 12.55pm, 1.15pm, 1.55pm, 2.25pm and 3.25pm.

Sathorn Pier-Rama VII Pier

Monday-Friday

7.30am, 8am, 1.00pm, 1.30pm, 4.45pm and 5.45pm.

Saturday-Sunday

11am, 12.10pm, 12.30pm, 1.10pm, 1.40pm, 2.40pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm and 6.15pm.

City Line (about 30 minutes per trip)

Phra Pinklao Pier-Sathorn Pier

Monday-Sunday

7.30am, 8am, 8.30am, 9am, 9.10am, 10.10am, 11.05am, 11.35am, 12.05pm, 12.35pm, 12.45pm, 1.45pm, 3.05pm, 3.35pm, 4.05pm, 4.35pm, 5.05pm and 6.05pm.

Sathorn Pier-Phra Pinklao Pier

Monday-Sunday

7am, 7.30am, 8am, 8.30am, 8.40am, 9.40am, 10.35am, 11.05am, 11.35am,

