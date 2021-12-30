CP Foods receives CAC Change Agent Awards 2021

This year CP Foods also received a membership renewal from the Thai Private Sector Collective Action against Corruption (CAC) to join the declaration to conduct business with transparency and against all forms of corruption at the 11th CAC annual seminar (Online) on Collective Action Against Corruption.

Mr. Chaiwat congratulated the organizations that have been CAC certified and received the CAC Change Agent Awards. The recognitions reflect their commitment to building a clear and transparent business alliance that is free from all forms of corruption. He emphasized that this is an important step in solving of corruption in the Thai business sector. The Change Agent Awards recognizes CAC certified companies that invited more than 10 SME partners to announce their intentions with CAC within 1 year. CP Foods has helped 20 business partners to adopt anti-corruption measures and declare their intentions.

CP Foods has joined Thailand's Private Sector Collective Action Coalition against Corruption (CAC) since in 2017.