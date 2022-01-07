Looking Ahead: Top 3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

With new waves of coronavirus infection appearing globally just in time for the holiday season, our social and economic futures can appear murkier than ever. Still, I believe we can see new supply chain patterns emerging from today's global trade and shipping chaos. Here are three of those patterns that we will be contending with in the new year:

1) Container ship issues at major North American and Northern European ports will continue well in to 2023, because the current congestion and delays are not merely an 'ocean' shipping problem, but a global supply chain network problem. Issues with port labor, truck driver labor, warehouse unloading labor and both empty container and container chassis availability are all conspiring with increased inbound shipping volumes out of Asia (sparked by historically high consumer demand) to slow down the loading and unloading of ocean vessels and subsequent movement of goods out of ports to inland warehouse or deconsolidation locations.