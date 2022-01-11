Thu, January 13, 2022

AssetWise strengthens growth with 2 Bangkok condo projects

AssetWise (ASW) has cut two deals aimed at strengthening its position as a leading real estate developer in Thailand.

In the first, AssetWise has partnered with leading Japanese developer Takara Leben to create Atmoz Bangna, a 2.2-billion-baht residential project in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.


In the second, the firm will take over management of Maxxi Prime Ratchada-Sutthisan, a mid- to upper-residential development in the heart of the city. The takeover follows AssetWise’s acquisition of Maxxi Premier One, which has registered capital of 30 million baht. The Maxxi Prime Ratchada-Sutthisan project will be completed early this year, the company said.


CEO Kromchet Vipanpong said his firm considers the beginning of the Year of Tiger an auspicious time to close the two deals simultaneously.
“This is really an important step for AssetWise to strengthen our business in response to the economic cycle with hopeful pace of recovery in 2022.”

The CEO said the two deals would enable the company to grow faster.
Atmoz Bangna is a low-rise condominium located along Bang Na-Trat Road not far from the BTS Green Line (Sukhumvit) and MRT Yellow Line. The project is 51 per cent owned by AssetWise and 49 per cent by Takara Leben.

