AssetWise strengthens growth with 2 Bangkok condo projects

In the first, AssetWise has partnered with leading Japanese developer Takara Leben to create Atmoz Bangna, a 2.2-billion-baht residential project in Bangkok’s Bang Na district.



In the second, the firm will take over management of Maxxi Prime Ratchada-Sutthisan, a mid- to upper-residential development in the heart of the city. The takeover follows AssetWise’s acquisition of Maxxi Premier One, which has registered capital of 30 million baht. The Maxxi Prime Ratchada-Sutthisan project will be completed early this year, the company said.



CEO Kromchet Vipanpong said his firm considers the beginning of the Year of Tiger an auspicious time to close the two deals simultaneously.

“This is really an important step for AssetWise to strengthen our business in response to the economic cycle with hopeful pace of recovery in 2022.”