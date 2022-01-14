Dow receives “ISCC PLUS” certification, advancing the circular economy of plastics

The polyethylene and specialty elastomers plants of Dow Thailand Group recently received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) under the ISCC PLUS scheme for advancing the circular economy of plastics, with a new technology to utilize waste as circular feedstocks. The initiative helps divert plastic waste—which otherwise would be sent to landfills—for plastic resin production.
Under the Circular Economy principle, Dow Thailand is certified for its production process of LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate and specialty elastomers in the Asia Industrial Estate in Rayong. Dow can utilize used plastic as circular feedstocks, together with original material from crude oil (Virgin Naphtha). The raw materials are fully traceable throughout the value chain, following the chain of custody of mass balance.
“The certificates are important milestones on our path towards greater sustainability. It demonstrates our commitment to environmentally responsible operations by procuring alternative raw materials to reduce the use of resources from crude oil. We are pleased to work hand in hand with our customers and partners to shift from a traditional linear economy to a circular economy. The green product will enable an endless cycle of plastics in Thailand,” said Decha Panichayapichet, Site Director of Dow Thailand.
This achievement marks the first time that Dow manufacturing plants in the Asia Pacific region are certified with ISCC PLUS, a renowned and widely accepted global certification system that brings high standards to sustainability. The certification aims for a world in which raw materials are produced sustainably and induce positive, long-term environmental, social, and economic impacts. Today, ISCC has certified over 4,000 companies in more than one hundred countries.
