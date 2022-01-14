Dow receives “ISCC PLUS” certification, advancing the circular economy of plastics

The polyethylene and specialty elastomers plants of Dow Thailand Group recently received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) under the ISCC PLUS scheme for advancing the circular economy of plastics, with a new technology to utilize waste as circular feedstocks. The initiative helps divert plastic waste—which otherwise would be sent to landfills—for plastic resin production.

Under the Circular Economy principle, Dow Thailand is certified for its production process of LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate and specialty elastomers in the Asia Industrial Estate in Rayong. Dow can utilize used plastic as circular feedstocks, together with original material from crude oil (Virgin Naphtha). The raw materials are fully traceable throughout the value chain, following the chain of custody of mass balance.